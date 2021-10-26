Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,090 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Clarus were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,248 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,221 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Clarus during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

CLAR opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

