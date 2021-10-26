Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 3,571 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 26.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Friday.

NYSE CNS opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $93.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day moving average is $79.26.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 74.78% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

