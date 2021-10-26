Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.56.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $169.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.90. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at $42,535,826.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.06, for a total transaction of $4,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,405,632 shares of company stock valued at $214,286,004 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 265.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after buying an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

