Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.25 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.34.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $54.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.13.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,293,000 after buying an additional 846,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,479,000 after buying an additional 90,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after purchasing an additional 465,609 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,753,000 after purchasing an additional 863,139 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,336,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,891,000 after purchasing an additional 34,025 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

