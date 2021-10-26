BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Price Target Raised to $4.50

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.25 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $319.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.79.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Rinet Co LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 57.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $79,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

