Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

AMPL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Shares of AMPL opened at $68.95 on Monday. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplitude stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.