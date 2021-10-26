SkyWest (SKYW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect SkyWest to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $656.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.50 million. On average, analysts expect SkyWest to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of SKYW opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKYW. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SkyWest stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,827 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of SkyWest worth $14,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.