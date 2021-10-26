ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $775.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $663.97.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $688.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 820.07, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.85. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $693.47.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $1,493,828.49. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,220,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,668,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

