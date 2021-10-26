USA Truck (USAK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. USA Truck had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $170.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect USA Truck to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $167.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in USA Truck by 66,335.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in USA Truck by 26.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

USAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

