Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $68.95 on Monday. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12.
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Read More: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.