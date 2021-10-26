Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $68.95 on Monday. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplitude stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

