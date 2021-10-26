Limestone Bancorp’s (LMST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Limestone Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Limestone Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of LMST stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $120.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

