Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut Perficient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.33.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT stock opened at $124.71 on Monday. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $134.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,485,000 after buying an additional 43,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,127 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.