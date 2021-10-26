BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 632.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $362.47 million, a P/E ratio of -39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 82.14%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

