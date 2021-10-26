Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELS opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $88.47. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

