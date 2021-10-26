adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €328.56 ($386.54).

Several research firms have issued reports on ADS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price target on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €375.00 ($441.18) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

FRA ADS opened at €277.35 ($326.29) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €289.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €292.73. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

