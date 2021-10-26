Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $82.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $74.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Shares of REXR opened at $66.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 101.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average of $58.14. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth about $29,258,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth about $5,393,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% in the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 217,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

