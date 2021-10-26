The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Interpublic's shares have outperformed the industry in the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. It's digital capabilities, diverse workforce and geographic reach offer a distinctive competitive advantage. It has been acquiring and investing in companies globally, in order to expand its product portfolio and adjust itself with the rapidly changing marketing services and media prospects. Consistency in dividend payments and share buybacks boosts investor confidence and positively impact the company's earnings per share. On the flip side, global presence makes Interpublic vulnerable to risks associated with foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Client concentration and seasonality are other major concerns.”

IPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.09.

IPG stock opened at $36.15 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

