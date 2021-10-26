Truist Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $185.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price boosted by Truist from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NET. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.58.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $189.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.90 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day moving average is $106.53. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $192.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $9,205,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $2,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,790 shares of company stock valued at $110,628,143 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,619.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 177,688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,604,000 after acquiring an additional 221,982 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $3,696,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.