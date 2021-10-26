Truist Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $185.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price boosted by Truist from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NET. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.58.

Cloudflare stock opened at $189.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.90 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $192.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $2,375,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $9,205,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 831,790 shares of company stock valued at $110,628,143. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,619.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,982 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 19.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,696,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

