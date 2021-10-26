The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.47.

NYSE BK opened at $59.40 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $60.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,572,393,000 after purchasing an additional 578,136 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 251,485 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,781,000 after purchasing an additional 657,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,363,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,613,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,755,000 after purchasing an additional 152,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

