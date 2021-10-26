Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Downgraded by Wedbush to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.50.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CSPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.64.

Casper Sleep stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.64.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the second quarter valued at $18,315,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 219.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 489,861 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 168.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 484,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at $2,391,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at about $1,913,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

