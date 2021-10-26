GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of GoDaddy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.00.

NYSE GDDY opened at $69.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.55. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,984,000 after buying an additional 3,165,950 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $156,425,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,946,000 after buying an additional 1,429,615 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after buying an additional 1,181,916 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,680,000 after buying an additional 563,091 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

