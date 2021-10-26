Innospec (IOSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.00 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 11.37%. On average, analysts expect Innospec to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.29. Innospec has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $107.73.

Several analysts recently commented on IOSP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innospec stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 57,445 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Innospec worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

