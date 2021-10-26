Fortive (FTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Fortive has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.620-$0.660 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $2.650-$2.750 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts expect Fortive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FTV opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. Fortive has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

