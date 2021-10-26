Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. On average, analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Shares of COOP stock opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COOP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $440,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.