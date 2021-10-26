Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGLX. Scotiabank began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $402.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

