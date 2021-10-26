Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $10.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2022 earnings at $36.25 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,992.48.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,774.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 86.33, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,876.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,642.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,887,000 after buying an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,320,566,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,493,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after buying an additional 255,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $56,846,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 15,778 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,910.71 per share, with a total value of $30,147,182.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

