MKM Partners Raises Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $170.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price hoisted by MKM Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MMC. Bank of America increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $171.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

