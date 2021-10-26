Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 16,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $218.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $144.59 and a 12-month high of $219.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

