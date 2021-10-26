Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Given New $124.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of several other reports. Truist upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.71.

RHI opened at $112.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.90. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,708,000 after acquiring an additional 156,102 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

