Oncopeptides AB (publ) (OTC:ONPPF) Downgraded to “Sell” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Oncopeptides AB (publ) (OTC:ONPPF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a sell rating on shares of Oncopeptides AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Oncopeptides AB (publ) stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82. Oncopeptides AB has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $11.14.

Oncopeptides AB (publ), a biotech company, develops pharmaceuticals drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate is melflufen, an anti-cancer peptide drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed refractory multiple myeloma in adult patients.

