Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VLRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

NYSE VLRS opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.24 and a beta of 2.83. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.