Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Downgraded by KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $102.76 on Monday. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Thor Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Thor Industries by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

