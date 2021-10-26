Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $124.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lindsay’s adjusted earnings per share declined year over year in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 despite higher revenues. However, the company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for both earnings and revenues. Lower Road Zipper System sales have been weighing on its infrastructure segment’s sales. This has been offsetting the improvement in irrigation sales, both in domestic and international markets. On top of this, Lindsay has been grappling with higher raw material costs (steel, zinc) and freight costs. The company continues to face a number of supply chain challenges, including increased lead times and availability of certain components, labor and logistics constraints. This will continue to hurt margins in the near term until the situation stabilizes. The impact of the new variants of COVID-19 remains a concern.”

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

NYSE LNN opened at $145.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 533,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after purchasing an additional 37,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,509,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,002,000 after buying an additional 88,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 251,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,914,000 after buying an additional 47,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

