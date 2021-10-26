Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00.

VIR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $41.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of -1.68. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The business had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $429,689.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,314. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,552.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,502 shares of company stock worth $5,689,160. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,899,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,183 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

