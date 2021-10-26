Renishaw’s (RSW) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,695 ($61.34) target price on the stock.

Renishaw stock opened at GBX 5,119.50 ($66.89) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49. Renishaw has a 1-year low of GBX 4,316 ($56.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,093.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,405.77.

Get Renishaw alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $14.00.

In other Renishaw news, insider Allen Roberts sold 1,376 shares of Renishaw stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,110 ($66.76), for a total transaction of £70,313.60 ($91,865.17).

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.