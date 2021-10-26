Petropavlovsk’s (POG) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

POG opened at GBX 24.61 ($0.32) on Monday. Petropavlovsk has a twelve month low of GBX 17.76 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 34.45 ($0.45). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £973.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

