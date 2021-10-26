Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $45.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the chip maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on INTC. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.55.

Shares of INTC opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

