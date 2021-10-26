Moelis & Company (MC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $72.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $72.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06.

MC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

