Wedbush Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $70.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated an average rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.93.

Snap stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of -106.86 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $3,545,520.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,566,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,725,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,546,756 shares of company stock valued at $193,710,278.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,103,000 after acquiring an additional 270,632 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Snap by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Snap by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,836,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

