Gentherm (THRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Gentherm to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Gentherm has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, analysts expect Gentherm to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gentherm stock opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $89.41.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gentherm stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of Gentherm worth $16,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on THRM. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

