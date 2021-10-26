Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

BPRN opened at $29.97 on Monday. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $202.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 78,772 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $878,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

