Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coherent to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Coherent from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $245.17.

Shares of COHR opened at $252.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coherent has a 12 month low of $115.32 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Coherent by 160.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

