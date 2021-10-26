Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvalent Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NUVL. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. Nuvalent has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.24.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Nuvalent Company Profile

