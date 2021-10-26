ArcBest (ARCB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect ArcBest to post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $93.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ArcBest stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.81% of ArcBest worth $26,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

