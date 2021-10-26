Comparing Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) & Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnitek Engineering has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Visteon and Omnitek Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 4 4 4 0 2.00 Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Visteon presently has a consensus price target of $114.90, suggesting a potential upside of 12.32%. Given Visteon’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Visteon is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Visteon and Omnitek Engineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.55 billion 1.12 -$56.00 million $0.97 105.46 Omnitek Engineering $880,000.00 2.45 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Omnitek Engineering has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Visteon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Visteon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and Omnitek Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon 1.00% 14.96% 3.44% Omnitek Engineering -36.10% N/A -33.33%

Summary

Visteon beats Omnitek Engineering on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Omnitek Engineering Company Profile

Omnitek Engineering Corp. engages in the development and sale of proprietary technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines and complementary products. Its product application includes stationary applications, global transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty-trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company was founded on May 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.