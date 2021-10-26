Zacks: Analysts Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Willdan Group reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.73 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WLDN. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other Willdan Group news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $842,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 70,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group stock opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.55 million, a P/E ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Willdan Group has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $54.99.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

