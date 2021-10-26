Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €11.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENEL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €9.25 ($10.88) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enel has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.15 ($10.76).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.