JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €150.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €149.63 ($176.03).

ML stock opened at €134.10 ($157.76) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €136.55 and its 200-day moving average is €132.20. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1 year high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

