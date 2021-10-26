Peel Hunt Lowers Darktrace (LON:DARK) Price Target to GBX 473

Darktrace (LON:DARK) had its price target cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 946 ($12.36) to GBX 473 ($6.18) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Darktrace from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

DARK stock opened at GBX 716.14 ($9.36) on Monday. Darktrace has a 12-month low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,003 ($13.10). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 740.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65. The firm has a market cap of £5.00 billion and a PE ratio of -38.02.

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

